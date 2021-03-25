Investigators ask for tips in Bridgewater hit-and-run that left Northboro man dead

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down the driver who fatally struck a Northboro man in Bridgewater earlier this month and left the scene.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man in the road near Auburn and Summer streets around 12:3p a.m. on March 7 found 34-year-old Ian A. Dalgliesh dead, according to a joint statement issued by Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to Cruz’s Office and Bridgewater Police Detectives have determined that Dalgliesh was struck by a motor vehicle and are seeking information in connection with the crash.

Anyone who was in the area of Auburn, Flagg and Summer streets in Bridgewater between 11:30 p.m. and 12:40 a.m. on March 7 are urged to contact Bridgewater Police Detectives at 508-697-6118, or Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 508-894-2600.

