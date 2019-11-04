Investigators hunt for clues in mysterious disappearance of woman who vanished after visiting psychic

(WHDH) — Investigators are frantically hunting for clues in the mysterious disappearance of a 25-year-old woman who reportedly vanished after visiting a psychic last week.

Stephanie Parze, of New Jersey, went to see a psychic on Oct. 30 during a “girls night out,” her father told the Asbury Park Press. She later went home to her late grandmother’s house in Freehold Township, where she had been staying since her passing in 2018.

Parze then suddenly vanished, according to the news outlet.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says Parze was last seen at the home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parze’s family reportedly grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from her the next morning. When they went to the home to check on her, Parze’s car was in the driveway and her phone was in the house but she was nowhere to be found.

“She would never go out of the house without her phone,” Parze’s mother told News 12 New Jersey. “She was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Shawn Murphy at 732-431-7160.

