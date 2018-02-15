Investigators say they have no power over threats on social media

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Florida high school gunman appeared to have a violent presence on social media but despite this, investigators said they have no power over online threats.

Last September, a YouTube vlogger from Mississippi said he alerted the FBI that a user named Nikolas Cruz, the same name as the Florida suspect, commented on one of his videos with, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The vlogger said a field agent contacted him and spoke with him.

FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Rob Lasky said despite receiving this tip, their investigation was unable to properly identify who made the comment on the video.

7News Security Analyst Todd McGhee is a retired Mass State Police trooper. He said the problem is law enforcement can investigate tips but it does not mean they can arrest someone.

“Until an individual actually commits a crime, law enforcement cannot do anything in a proactive manner. Our laws are basically set up where they are reactive,” said McGhee.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel also spoke Thursday in Florida, saying police need to be able to do more.

“Give police the power. If they see something on social media, if they see graphic pictures of rifles and blood and gore and guns and bombs, if they see something, horrific language, if they see a person talking, ‘I want to grow up to be a serial killer,’ we need to have the power to take that person and bring them before mental health professionals at that particular time,” said Israel.

McGhee said addressing mental illness is critical to preventing the next mass shooting.

