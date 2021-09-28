LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are renewing their call for help as they continue to search for a missing 6-year-old boy from Lynn who vanished exactly 25 years ago today.

Jesus de la Cruz was last seen on Sept. 28, 1996, walking on Park Street near his home in Lynn. He has not been seen since.

De la Cruz has brown hair and eyes, a scar above his left eye, birthmarks on his left calf and the left side of his forehead, and his left ear is pierced. He was 4 feet, 6 inches tall and about 60 pounds as the time of his disappearance.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown and yellow boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lynn Police Captain Mark O’Toole at 781-595-2000.

