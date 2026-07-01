IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Pavilion, Crane, Steep Hill, Clark, and Little Neck beaches in Ipswich have reopened, and swimming may resume after water test results from all five beaches revealed that it is safe to do so.

According to the town of Ipswich, water samples collected by Biomarine on Tuesday and Wednesday were used to determine its reopening.

The Ipswich Pubic Health Department has also been notified that the city of Haverhill has installed a 24-inch temporary bypass line connected to the treatment plant, addressing the concern of wastewater running into the Merrimack River.

Regular scheduled testing will resume next week.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)