BOSTON (WHDH) - An Irish citizen in Boston for St. Patrick’s Day weekend was charged Monday with raping a woman on Friday at the Omni Parker House, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Terrence Crosbie, 37, of Dublin, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with one count of rape and ordered held on $100,000 bail. Crosbie, a member of the Dublin Fire Brigade, was also ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport. He will return to court April 16 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Murphy said that on Friday morning, Boston police interviewed a 28-year-old woman at Massachusetts General Hospital who told them she had been sexually assaulted at the Omni Parker House earlier that morning. Detectives secured video surveillance from the hotel and from the The Black Rose, a bar and restaurant in Boston, where both Crosbie and the victim were on Thursday evening.

Police learned that Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland earlier Thursday with other members of the Brigade and that he was scheduled to leave on Tuesday. After being interviewed by police on Saturday, Crosbie booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. that night, days before his scheduled departure date. At the airport, Crosbie boarded an even earlier flight, departing at around 7 p.m. State police stopped the plane on the Logan tarmac and removed Crosbie.

“As always in these matters, the willingness of the victim to come forward is crucial. This victim deserves enormous credit for doing that in this case. I’m grateful for the alertness of police in finding out that Mr. Crosbie was attempting to leave the country before he could be held accountable for his actions,” Hayden said.

