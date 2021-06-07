BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree community is showing their support after two police officers were injured and a K-9 killed during a shooting on Friday.

When officers Matthew Donahue and Bill Cushing, along with Cushing’s K-9 Kitt, responded to reports of a domestic incident in Braintree Friday and pursued the suspect into nearby woods, the suspect allegedly fired at them, officials said.

The officers shot back and the suspect, identified as Andrew Homan, 34, was killed, along with Kitt, officials added.

The officers were wearing bulletproof vests but were shot multiple times in their limbs and taken to Boston Medical Center, Police Chief Mark Dubois said.

Donahue, a nine-year veteran of the department, was released Saturday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Cushing, a 15-year-veteran of the department, remains hospitalized but is also expected to make a full recovery, according to Dubois.

Jennifer Torrey, who witnessed the shooting, said that, “They were heroes. Kitt is a hero, and those officers are heroes and I pray for them.”

Gov. Charlie Baker added over the weekend that, “These are very dangerous jobs and potentially deadly jobs and my heart goes out to the forces they’re a part of and their families.”

The community has planned an event called “Shine Braintree Blue” at town hall from 6 to 8 p.m. for those looking to send well wishes to the officers.

“K-9 Kitt was a distinguished K-9 not only with apprehending suspects but finding lost children [and] Alzheimer’s patients … just a real incredible resource to the community that’s irreplaceable,” said vigil organizer Sean Powers.

Cards will be collected to be sent to the Braintree Police Department.

