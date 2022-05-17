BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two construction workers were seriously injured, with one suffering severe burns on his head and body, after their machinery touched live electrical wires while working in Burlington Tuesday, officials said.

Burlington Police and Fire responding to reports of electrical shock on Carey Avenue at 8 a.m. found the two men suffering from injuries. Both were alert and conscious as they were taken to the hospital, but one man had severe burns on his head and the side of his body, officials said.

That man, Mike Mullane, 21, was was operating a loader when its bucket touched electrical wires and he was shocked when he touched one of the truck’s levers, workers said.

“It blew him out of his machine,” said worker Gerry Betitpas.

Betitpas, who was working with that crew at the time of the incident, said that once Mullane was shocked, another worker went to shut a machine off and him. But as he did that, he grabbed its handle and was shocked himself.

Officials praised the homeowner, who saw the men get shocked and called first responders.

“He was looking out the window at the time, saw the whole thing transpire and was able to get immediately to 911 … As we all know, minutes and seconds save lives,” said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne.

“Mike is very lucky to be alive,” Mullane’s mother told 7News. “He suffered extensive burns and will have surgery tomorrow. We’d like to thank the homeowner and everyone who helped him today.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Eversource was responded to the scene.

“I’m just glad they’re both okay. It was just an accident. Hopefully it will never happen again,” Betitpas said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)