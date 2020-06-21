‘It makes me fly high in the sky:’ Residents at Worcester nursing home get in-person, socially distant visits on Father’s Day

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some families were able to celebrate Father’s Day in person — if socially distant — at a Worcester nursing home Sunday.

The Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is now allowing outdoor visits six feet apart, in addition to window visits. Resident Bob Zeena said it was wonderful to see his sons.

“It makes me fly high in the sky. they’re good to me, my boys,” Zeena said.

Doris Fluet used to visit her husband of 69 years every day at the center but hadn’t been able to see him in person since March 11. Their daughter Mary Peters said it was good to visit him without a pane of glass separating them.

“We actually got to see him in person instead of just through the window, that was nice,” Peters said. “We miss him every day. It’s hard not to give him a big hug, but we understand and we want to keep him safe.”

“It’s been hard on everyone, but things are getting better and this is a great first step,” said Holy Trinity Activity Director Dana Spinney.

