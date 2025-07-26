SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville woman is recovering from scratch and bite wounds after she was viciously attacked by a raccoon while letting her dogs out on Friday night.

Katherine Vanbuskirk says the raccoon would not stop biting and scratching her in her garden on Chester Street.

“I was hurling it off of me and it would come right back at me,” she recalled. “It was truly terrifying.”

She told 7NEWS, “I opened the door and I was literally attacked by a large animal, at first it came at my face and I started screaming.”

Her first thought, she said, was to protect her dogs but she was put on the defensive.

“Four times it bit me,” she said. “Luckily, I’m OK.”

Her warning for others is to be aware that some animals in their neighborhood can be dangerous.

“Nature is not all bunnies,” she said. “This was a little monster, literally a monster that assaulted me.”

Vanbuskirk will need two more rabies shots and says she’s thankful for the hospital staff that came to her aid.

