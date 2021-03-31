‘It was an honor’: World Series champion Jackie Bradley Jr. pens thank you letter to Red Sox fans ahead of Opening Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - World Series champion and former Gold Glove winner Jackie Bradley Jr. penned a letter to Boston Red Sox fans ahead of Opening Day, thanking them for cheering him on through the “many hardships and triumphs” that he endured during the eight years he spent patrolling center field at Fenway Park.

The 30-year-old defensive guru will take the field for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday after signing a two-year, $24 million contract with the National League club earlier this month.

With the beginning of the 2021 season just 24 hours away, Bradley Jr. posted a heartfelt letter to Boston fans in The Players’ Tribune.

“April 1, 2013 — eight years ago, tomorrow — was the beginning of a new chapter for my career. It’s one that would be filled with hardships and triumphs, but most importantly growth,” Bradley Jr. wrote. “From the Merloni Shuttle to the duck boat parades; from hitting slumps to hitting streaks; from All-Star Games to Gold Gloves; and from last-place finishes to World Series championships … my baseball career in New England has been one that’s challenged me to always be present in the moment. ”

Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in 2011 and was promoted to the majors in 2013, helping Boston capture a pair of World Series titles during his run with the team.

He was also named ALCS MVP in 2018.

