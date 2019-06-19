‘It was instinct’: Heroic neighbor races into burning home to help rescue Abington man

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A heroic neighbor raced into a burning home to help rescue an Abington man late Tuesday night.

Kurt Knepshield says he was taking out his trash when he saw flames shooting through the roof of a Plymouth Street house around 9 p.m.

He ran up to the home and could hear a woman yelling for her son, a man in his 50s.

“I told her open the door. Open the door,” he recalled. “I just really wasn’t thinking, it was instinct, I guess.”

Knepshield then risked his own life by running into the burning house in hopes of getting to the man.

“The smoke was too much for me,” he said. “I went back downstairs, grabbed a kitchen towel, put water on it, put it on my mouth and went back upstairs and pulled him by his feet to the threshold of the door.”

He says the man is a bigger guy and that’s as far as he could move him by himself but by that time an Abington police officer had entered the home.

“He grabbed his feet and I went around and grabbed his arms and we got him down the stairwell,” Knepshield said.

He added that the man was still breathing and had some burns.

Paramedics took the man to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his condition has not been released.

