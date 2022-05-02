WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly pulling a gun on a fellow parent during a youth basketball game in Westford Sunday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun at the Millworks facility at 3 p.m. were told a Boston man was watching a basketball tournament where his son was playing when he got into an altercation with a 48-year-old New York Man who was the parent of a player on the opposing team, the DA’s office said. The man allegedly brandished a handgun during the fight, leading to attendees fleeing the facility.

“We saw lots of people coming out this little door screaming at us, it was just pure panic,” said parent Katie Pivovar.

The suspect also fled the scene and witnesses gave a description of his car to police, the DA’s office said. Officers pulled over a car matching the description of the car and allegedly found a gun in a diaper bag inside the vehicle.

Jose Mow, 34, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing a public assembly and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license. He was arraigned in Ayer District Court Monday and his bail was revoked.

Mow’s attorney said he was the victim of an assault at the game and his car was illegally searched.

