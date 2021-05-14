Italian festival hosted in Boston’s North End back on as coronavirus restrictions ease

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England’s largest Italian festival, hosted in Boston’s North End is back on as coronavirus restrictions ease statewide.

The event will take place from August 26th to the 29th and will feature parades, live entertainment, food vendors and religious services, according to a post on the organizer’s social media.

The tradition which spans more than 100 years had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending