ROCKFORD, MI (WHDH) — A Michigan family just welcomed a new addition – their 14th son.

For Jay and Kateri Schwandt, the option to not find out the sex of their babies before they’re born is a choice the entire family relishes.

“It’s kinda part of the buildup for them. They enjoy it. Is it going to be a girl, is it going to be a boy? What if it’s a girl?” Jay said.

When baby number 14 arrived Wednesday evening, they learned that for the 14th consecutive time, “It’s a boy.”

“I can’t imagine not being like this, I can’t imagine not having 14 children, as crazy as it sounds,” Jay exclaimed.

The family believes that this will be the last child that they conceive, which they also said after their 12th and 13th sons.

A Lifetime Network documentary about the family is set to be released in June.

