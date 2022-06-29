ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod fire chiefs said they’re concerned about ambulance staff levels as tourists flock to the area for the summer.

“I’d say it’s a crisis … all through Cape Cod,” said Orleans Fire Chief Geof Deering. “It’s always been challenging but this is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Deering said fewer available ambulances strains the area’s mutual aid system. People have applied for positions but the hiring process is slow and methodical.

“We need to work to get more resources,” Deering said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)