WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a car in Weymouth on Saturday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers on patrol on Pleasant Street at 2:45 a.m. found Xuan D. Vo, 61, of South Weymouth, lying on the sidewalk and attempted life-saving efforts, police said.

Vo was later pronounced dead and police determined she had been struck by a vehicle near Ralph Talbot Street.

“That someone would do that and then just take off and not see what they hit … it’s a terrible thing,” said neighbor Patty Fournier.

Police are still investigating and searching for the driver of the vehicle, and anyone with information is asked to call Weymouth police at 781-335-1212. Residents and business owners in nearby Columbian Square said Vo walked through the area all the time, often late at night.

“She walks through the square all the time. very sweet woman, liked by everybody that came in touch with her,” said Marie Jankford, who added the person who hit her should turn themselves in. “Just turn yourself in, do the right thing. If it was your family you would need closure, some type of closure.”

