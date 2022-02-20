BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time in two years, skaters returned to the Frog Pond at Boston Common for an annual free skate Sunday.

The event had been called off the past two years due to the pandemic, and skaters said they were glad to see its return.

“It’s amazing to see all these people just getting together, especially after the past few years,” said Ryan McMahon. “Everyone being out enjoying the city, it’s a wonderful thing.”

“This is what parks are all about,” said Liz Pizza, president of Friends of the Public Garden.

