BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Today is Draft Day for the NBA – and a Brockton native is expected to be picked first overall.

Former BYU forward AJ Dybantsa was born in Boston and grew up in the City of Champions.

Dybantsa averaged 25 points, nearly 7 rebounds, and nearly 4 assists per game in his one college season, becoming the first consensus All American to average such numbers since Larry Bird.

The Washington Wizards hold the first pick.

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