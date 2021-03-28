‘It’s overwhelming’: Drive-by parade celebrates Woburn woman’s 101st birthday

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn woman got a drive-by parade Sunday to celebrate her 101st birthday.

Lillian Braudis said the parade of cars past the New Horizons Senior Living Facility was a big surprise.

“It’s overwhelming, to tell you the truth,” Braudis said. “Fortunately I’ve had very good health, I didn’t notice the years passing by.”

Braudis also said she felt honored that Woburn’s mayor came by with flowers and a proclamation.

“The mayor came to see me, I really feel like a big shot now,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)