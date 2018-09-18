Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking all lanes on Mass. Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer has shut down the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in the area of Allston and Brighton.

State police tweeted a photo of the truck blocking all travel lanes.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries to those involved in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)