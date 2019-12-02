Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down part of the Mass. Pike in Weston ahead of the Monday evening commute.
Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 121 found the truck’s cab in a ditch and its trailer lifted in the air, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The two right travel lanes were shut down.
There were no reported injuries.
Slick road conditions were a likely factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)