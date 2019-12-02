Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down part of the Mass. Pike in Weston ahead of the Monday evening commute.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 121 found the truck’s cab in a ditch and its trailer lifted in the air, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The two right travel lanes were shut down.

There were no reported injuries.

Slick road conditions were a likely factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic I-90 W/B (mm 121) in #Weston, 2 right lanes closed due to jackknifed TT. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 2, 2019

Companies responding to the Mass Pike WB in the area of MM121 for reported truck off the road. #MAtraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) December 2, 2019

