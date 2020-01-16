Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down part of Rt. 90 in Charlton

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down part of Route 90 in Charlton Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of the highway temporarily closed all lanes of traffic around 10:30 p.m., according to a post on the state police Twitter account.

It has not been said what caused the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

