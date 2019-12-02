Jackknifed tractor-trailer temporarily shuts down I-495 north in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed amid a snowstorm early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash on I-495 around 5 a.m. found the tractor-trailer had jackknifed.

Traffic was being diverted to exit 44 but the highway has since reopened.

Commuters are urged to drive with caution as the storm creates slick driving conditions across the Bay State.

#MAtraffic Alert: Lawrence- I-495 Northbound at Commonwealth Dr, NB lanes closed and traffic diverted to Exit 44 for truck crash response. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 2, 2019

