BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has climbed to $376 million, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The cash option on the prize is said to be an estimated $256.4 million.

The drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit Sept. 21, 2021, when a $432 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox