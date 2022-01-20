BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has climbed to $376 million, lottery officials announced Thursday.

The cash option on the prize is said to be an estimated $256.4 million.

The drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit Sept. 21, 2021, when a $432 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state.

