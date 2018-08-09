Jaguars fan gets an unwelcome surprise when custom jersey arrives with Patriots logo

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WHDH) A Jacksonville Jaguars fan got an unwelcome surprise on Thursday when he opened the box of his custom football jersey.

Tim Richert describes himself as a “die-hard” Jaguars fan, which is why he was so upset to see that the custom jersey he had ordered from the NFL shop for the upcoming 2018 season arrived bearing a Patriots logo.

Richert has been a fan of the team since it’s inception in 1993. Like any fan, he likes to support his team by sporting their merchandise.

“I have about six jerseys at home. I have a couple white ones, a few teal ones and I just purchased a gold one too.”

With memories of the Patriots comeback win in the AFC championship game still fresh, Richert thought this logo mix-up must be a joke.

“How could somebody do that to us?” he asked.

He says the NFL shop has no idea how the mix-up happened. But, a representative from the Jaguars has reached out and the team will be overnighting him a new shirt.

Reichert says he may hold onto the jersey saying, “it’s a talking piece.” But don’t expect him to be sporting it next month when the Pats take on that Jaguars in Jacksonville.

“For a Jacksonville fan it’s not something that we want to see on a Jacksonville jersey.”

