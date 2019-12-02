James Taylor announces return to Fenway Park

FILE - In this July 9, 2015 file photo, singer-songwriter James Taylor performs in concert at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Taylor is using his music to help people evacuated from a huge wildfire in Canada. The Carolina in My Mind'' singer has made two Alberta concerts next month into benefits. He says proceeds from tickets to his shows in Calgary on June 7, 2016, and Edmonton on June 8 will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor announced Monday that he will be returning to Fenway Park next summer for another musical performance at the beloved ballpark.

Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on June 21, 2020, with special guest Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin, according to a news release.

Starting in April 2020, Taylor will embark on a coast-to-coast tour across Canada with Bonnie Raitt before stopping in Boston.

The 71-year-old, who’s known for his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing, has sold more than 100 million albums and has won a number of Grammy awards.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/JamesTaylor.

