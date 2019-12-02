James Taylor announces return to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor announced Monday that he will be returning to Fenway Park next summer for another musical performance at the beloved ballpark.
Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on June 21, 2020, with special guest Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin, according to a news release.
Starting in April 2020, Taylor will embark on a coast-to-coast tour across Canada with Bonnie Raitt before stopping in Boston.
The 71-year-old, who’s known for his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing, has sold more than 100 million albums and has won a number of Grammy awards.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at RedSox.com/JamesTaylor.
