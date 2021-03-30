BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday that the City of Boston is making a record $50 million in federal funding available to help Boston renters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city’s Rental Relief Fund will enable the City of Boston to help residents pay their rent and assist in preventing evictions leading up to the federal eviction moratorium that expires on June 30.

About $3 million from this funding is being allocated to assist Boston Housing Authority public housing tenants, with rental arrears.

“We know that many Bostonians continue to struggle to make ends meet, and need assistance with housing costs, which we have been proud to make available,” Janey said. “This new infusion of funding will go above and beyond what the City has made available in the past to support renters to now include funding for utilities, moving costs within the city, and partial payments of rent. I am proud of the work we are doing with our partners, as we know it is important that we leverage every resource available to ensure the health and safety of all our residents and to keep them stably housed, and ensure an equitable recovery from the pandemic.”

Since it was established in April of 2020, the Rental Relief Fund has awarded more than $7.8 million to more than 1,860 households across Boston.

The new Rental Relief Funds may be used for rental assistance for up to 12 months and can cover past, current, and prospective rent.

Additionally, these funds may be used to pay for utilities, including internet service, moving costs within the Boston, or to supplement partial payments of rent.

Total financial assistance may not exceed more than $15,000 in a 12-month period.

Anyone who has previously applied or received rental assistance in the past is encouraged to re-apply for this new funding since they may be eligible for the expanded amount of funding.

To qualify for assistance, tenants must:

Earn less than 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or $96,250 for a family of four,

Be financially impacted by COVID-19,

Be a renter in Boston,

Certify they do not receive a rental subsidy or have funds to meet their needs, and

Not be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student.

Qualified residents interested in applying to this round of funding can submit their application here, available in 11 languages.

