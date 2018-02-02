Jaws of Life used after car slams into home in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say crews were forced to use the Jaws of Life Friday morning to extricate two people after a car slammed into a home in the city.

Emergency crews responded just after 11 a.m. to a home at 1482 Hyde Park Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood after a car struck a two-and-a-half story home.

Firefighters pulled the driver and passenger from the vehicle, according to officials. The individuals were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not clear. An investigation is underway.

