(WHDH) — The “Jeopardy!” champion who won more than $2 million on the show donated some of his winnings in honor of Alex Trebek.

James Holzhauer gave more than $1,100 to the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in Trebek’s name, according to an event organizer.

In the donation, he reportedly wrote, “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He has since said he’s in near remission.

