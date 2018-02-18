Jet Blue offers free flights for victim’s families traveling to FL in wake of school shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jet Blue is offering free flights for victim’s families traveling to Florida in wake of Wednesday’s school shooting that left 17 people dead.

The airline also partnered with the ride-share company Lyft to provide the families with free ground travel as well.

In a Tweet, Jet Blue wrote, “We don’t just fly there. For nearly 5,000 crew members, Florida is home and all of us at JetBlue stand with South Florida.”

We don’t just fly there. For nearly 5,000 crewmembers, Florida is home and all of us at JetBlue stand with South Florida. https://t.co/WEtzEkdwIX pic.twitter.com/0yqVH9fDPN — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 16, 2018

