A man is facing an assault charge after threatening a passenger with a razor blade on a Jet Blue flight earlier this week, according to police.

Authorities said the man held a straight-edge razor to the neck of a woman he was sitting next to and grabbed her when she tried to escape into the aisle.

Police were waiting for the man once the plane landed in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This incident comes after TSA recently stepped up training procedures in response to a similar case earlier this month, when a man at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport made it through security with two box cutters in his bag.

Investigators say he boarded the plane and threatened passengers mid-flight.

