PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — JetBlue says it will end year-round service between Portland and New York City — transitioning to a summer-only schedule.

The airline says it will end daily flights between Portland International Jetport and John F. Kennedy Airport beginning in January of next year. Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said in a statement that there will be fewer flights between Portland and New York this winter, but notes Delta Air Lines will continue to offer flights to JFK.

JetBlue says it is transitioning to seasonal service in response to customer demand, and a spokesperson says the change is part of a nationwide adjustment.

Jetport Assistant Director Zachary Sundquist says city employees will not lose their jobs from the change, and says affected employees will be given options to transfer or for severance.

