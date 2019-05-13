JetBlue unveils Boston Bruins-themed plane

BOSTON (WHDH) - The latest addition to JetBlue’s fleet of airliners is named “Bear Force One.”

The Boston Bruins-themed plane was unveiled Monday at Logan International Airport.

It rolled out on to the tarmac for its inaugural flight to Raleigh-Durham International ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The black-and-gold painted plane features a prominent eight-spoked “B” logo on the tail.

Boston currently holds a two-games-to-none lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

