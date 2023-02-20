BOSTON (WHDH) - History came to life at the JFK Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester on Monday as the library held its 12th annual Presidents’ Day Festival on Presidents’ Day this week.

The event, boasting storytelling, reenactments and family activities, is back in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic limited it to an online format.

For organizers, the return marks an exciting opportunity to share history with the public.

“It’s really important to us to have events like this, because engaging with history is important at all age levels,” JFK Library Outreach and Programs Manager Maria Quintero said.

“It’s important for everyone to appreciate how important it is to learn about the past, to learn about the country’s history, in order to be full participants in it,” Quintero continued.

For parents, the JFK Library’s programming is a great way to teach kids about the United States’ foundations.

Kids in attendance shared a similar message.

“It’s really great that we got to meet and have a visual,” Zoe Martins said.

The library’s Presidents’ Day festivities will continue, with events all week. See more information here.

