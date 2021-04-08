J&J vaccine distributed at 3 new vax sites in NH

With all appointments booked for this weekend’s mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the state is opening three other sites for an extra day.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available Sunday at the state-run clinics in Concord, Newington and Salem. Appointments are required, and officials expect to administer 4,500 shots between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Up to 12,000 people are expected to get vaccinated at the speedway, including Sununu, who plans to get his shot on Saturday.

