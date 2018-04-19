Johnny Manziel spotted in New England Patriots gear

(WHDH) — Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is apparently angling for an opportunity to join the New England Patriots.

Manziel, 25, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt Wednesday night in a photo obtained by TMZ Sports.

The former Texas A&M star and Cleveland Browns quarterback is said to be quite fond of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“I’ll go to New England in a heartbeat,” Manziel previously told the news outlet.

Johnny Manziel Still Angling for Patriots QB Job https://t.co/mqmEcByY6m — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2018

New England reportedly attended a pro day in March where Manziel threw passes in front of NFL scouts.

Manziel last played in 2015 for the Cleveland Browns. He’s been out of the league for the last two years due to substance abuse issues but has since put a focus on making a comeback.

The photo surfaced after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Tom Brady had not yet committed to playing in 2018.

