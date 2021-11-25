FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia does not have to report to federal prison for extorting recreational marijuana businesses until the new year.

Correia had requested to move the date he must surrender to federal officials for at least a month, from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3.

Judge Douglas P. Woodlock allowed the motion, writing in a court document filed Wednesday that Correia must surrender no later than noon on Jan. 10.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison following his conviction in May on 11 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River.

Ten other fraud convictions were tossed out during sentencing.

