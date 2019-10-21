Judge allows Gov. Baker’s temporary ban on vaping product sales to stand

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk Superior Court judge issued an order Monday denying a request for a preliminary injunction and allowing the Baker administration’s four-month ban on vaping products to stand — though he set a deadline for the administration to comply with a procedural state law.

In the order, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins wrote, “While the plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success, the balance of harms weigh in defendants’ favor in some respects, and an immediate injunction against the entire Order would contravene the public interest. The court therefore allows the defendants an opportunity to cure the defects identified above. Accordingly, the Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction is ALLOWED in part and DENIED in part…”

Wilkins ruled that the administration has until Oct. 28 to bring the ban into compliance with state regulations.

Massachusetts became the first state to ban sales on all tobacco and marijuana e-cigarette products on Sept. 24.

This came after multiple instances nationwide of lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products.

Baker said the ban would give the state time to put better rules in place to regulate vaping.

Store owners said they were given no notice and call it unfair.

