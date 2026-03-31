BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge denied a request Tuesday for Lindsay Clancy to split her murder trial into two parts. The 35-year-old from Duxbury is accused of strangling and killing her three young children in January 2023.

In February, Clancy appeared in court in person for the first time when her Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington asked the judge to split her trial into two parts, which is legally called a bifurcation. The motion states, “…the first phase would focus on whether the government has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy is guilty…” and the second phase would determine whether she was insane at the time of the crime.

If the motion was approved, the commonwealth would’ve needed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy was not suffering from a mental disease or defect when she murdered her children.

Prosecutors argue Clancy deliberately strangled her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression at the time.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of strangulation. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)