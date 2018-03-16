Judge denies verdict reduction for man convicted of killing Bella Bond

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor beach went before a judge Friday seeking post-conviction relief.

Michael McCarthy, along with his legal team, appeared in Suffolk County Superior Court for a hearing on a motion to have the jury’s verdict of second-degree murder reduced to manslaughter.

A judge denied McCarthy’s motion. Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney David Deakin said he was gratified with the judge’s ruling.

The judge said the verdict was fair and grounded in evidence considering the jury heard testimony for three weeks at trial.

McCarthy, 37, was convicted last June in the 2015 killing of the toddler. Bella’s remains were found in a trash bag by a woman who was walking her dog on Deer Island.

Defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro was upset with the decsion, saying he feels justice was not done. The defense maintains Rachelle Bond, Bella Bond’s mother, is the real killer.

“Our position is as it was at the trial. That he didn’t do it, that Rachelle Bond did it,” Shapiro said.

Authorities say McCarthy punched Bella to death because he thought she was possessed by demons. He faces life in prison.

