BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has ruled against former Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas in his lawsuit against the company, saying his removal as president was valid.

Demoulas asked the court to reinstate him as CEO, arguing that his firing was illegal. A judge in Delaware ruled that the board of directors acted in good faith in their decision to suspend and fire him.

7NEWS has reached out for comment.

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