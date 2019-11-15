Judge rules Medford HS boys soccer team will play in finals after mix-up off the field

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has ruled that the Medford High School boys soccer team will be allowed to play in the finals and not forfeit their season after a mix-up off the field.

On Friday, a judge says that a clerical error by administrators should not prevent the athletes from playing in the finals.

Medford High School has received a temporary restraining order that allows the entire ineligible Medford Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team to participate in the scheduled Division 1 North Sectional Final match against Lincoln Sudbury on Saturday, according to an issue sent out by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The team originally had to forfeit the game after the administration did not file the proper paperwork for one of the players on the team.

Freshman soccer player Danny Diskin said, “Personally, I think the team has worked really hard and deserves to be in the finals.”

7NEWS learned that the player played soccer for three years in a row at a different school then took a year off and is now playing for Medford.

The rules are that students are only eligible to play for four consecutive years.

Junior soccer player Brian Miser said, “It’s upsetting you know, for a while Medford sports hasn’t been up there and now that we finally have the chance in the playoff run, they now want to bring up these issues.”

In a statement, Medford public school says when it realized the oversight, administrators reported themselves to the MIAA which disqualified the team.

MIAA spokesperson Tara Bennett said, “There is a process, and a governance, an expectation that meter schools adhere to the policies put in place.”

“We deserve to have a chance to showcase our talent,” Diskin said.

TONIGHT: Hear from @CityofMedford schools superintendent & others after the boys soccer team wins a temporary restraining order, allowing them to play in the division title game tomorrow. The MIAA has ruled them ineligible over a ‘clerical error.’ #7News pic.twitter.com/XXrdVVE3St — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) November 16, 2019

