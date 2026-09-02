PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury was sent home by the judge Wednesday afternoon after they were unable to come to a verdict on the fifth day of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

After hours of deliberations Wednesday, the group told the judge they remained deadlocked, echoing their statement from Tuesday.

Judge William Sullivan instructed jurors Wednesday to once again continue deliberating, enacting the “dynamite charge.” The charge is an instruction given by the judge to a deadlocked jury, urging them to re-examine their views and keep trying to reach a unanimous verdict.

“In conferring together, you ought to pay proper respect to each other’s opinions and listen with an open mind to each other’s arguments,” Sullivan said. “Thus where there is disagreement, jurors for acquittal should consider whether a doubt in their own minds is a reasonable one, if it makes no impression on the minds of others who are equally honest, equally intelligent and who have heard the same evidence, with the same attention, with an equal desire to arrive at the truth and who have taken the same oath as jurors. On the other hand, jurors for a conviction ought seriously to ask themselves whether they may not reasonably doubt the correctness of a judgement that is not concurred in by other members of the jury and whether they should distrust the weight or adequacy of the evidence that fails to convince the minds of fellow jurors. With that, I now ask you to return to your deliberations with these thoughts in mind.”

Before the jury came back a second time, Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington said there is no way to tell whether the prolonged deliberations are good or bad for his client.

“I don’t know. They’re working hard. That’s all I can say. I don’t know,” Reddington said.

Prosecutors argue the mother from Duxbury deliberately strangled her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. They argue she knew what she was doing and planned the killings.

Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression (PPD) at the time, and that a voice in her head told her to perform the acts.

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