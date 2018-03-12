BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has tossed the Massachusetts attorney general’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration over rules allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday. Gorton said the state lacks standing to sue.

Healey said in a statement that she’s disappointed in the decision but remains committed to ensuring “affordable and reliable reproductive health care for women.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law in November that aims to guarantee insurance coverage for women’s birth control regardless of changes in federal policy.

Judges in California and Pennsylvania last year blocked the new birth control rules. Federal prosecutors said last month that they plan to appeal the California judge’s decision.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)