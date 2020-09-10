Julian Edelman back on field after limited in practice due to knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was limited in practice Wednesday following knee injury.

He was back on the field Thursday with his teammates as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Edelman was getting some maintenance days and a lighter workload during training camp after his off-season surgery.

His teammates are confident that Edelman can battle through any injury.

“It’s his work ethic and his willingness to put his body through pain and discipline and continue to fight to get better,” teammate Matthew Slater said.

Edelman played in all 16 games last season and led all Patriots receivers in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

