Julian Edelman’s pop-up shop back in business in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Julian Edelman’s pop-up shop is back in business. And if you’re lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the man himself.

For a third year, Edelman is bringing his lifestyle brand JE11 to Newbury Street.

Shoppers can expect a wide variety of merchandise, from JE11’s apparel to books.

The Super Bowl champ will pop in for spontaneous visits throughout the week.

