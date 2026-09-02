Related Woman charged after allegedly filming jurors in Lindsay Clancy trial

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury returned after hours of deliberations Wednesday afternoon to say they remained deadlocked in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

On Tuesday, the jury said they were deadlocked and were told by the judge to return to deliberations to try to come to a verdict.

The judge instructed jurors to once again continue deliberating.

Jurors are considering whether to find Clancy guilty of murdering her three young children.

The defense argues Clancy was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis and that a voice in her head told her to do it.

The prosecution said Clancy knew what she was doing and planned the killings, including that she wasn’t hearing a voice at the time.

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