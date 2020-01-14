Jury selection underway for medical malpractice suit lodged against Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Connecticut family’s medical malpractice suit against Boston Children’s Hospital got underway Tuesday.

Justina Pelletier says her civil rights were violated when hospital staff held her in psychiatric care for more than a year against her parents’ wishes.

In 2013, Pelletier was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families for 18 months following a medical dispute with the hospital.

Doctors at Tufts Medical Center diagnosed Pelletier with mitochondrial disease, a disorder that occurs when structures that produce energy for a cell malfunction. It causes poor growth, developmental delays and muscle weakness.

Doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital believed Pelletier’s symptoms were psychological and accused her parents of medical abuse.

Jury selection is now underway.

