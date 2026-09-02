PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The jury was sent home Wednesday around 4 p.m. after being unable to come to a verdict in day five of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

The jury returned after hours of deliberations Wednesday afternoon to say they remained deadlocked in the Lindsay Clancy trial.

On Tuesday, the jury said they were deadlocked and were told by the judge to return to deliberations to try to come to a verdict.

The judge instructed jurors to once again continue deliberating, enacting what is known as the “dynamite charge.” The judge reminded the stuck jurors to listen to each other’s views on the case to work toward a unanimous verdict.

“In conferring together, you ought to pay proper respect to each other’s opinions and listen with an open mind to each other’s arguments,” Judge William Sullivan said. “Thus where there is disagreement, jurors for acquittal should consider whether a doubt in their own minds is a reasonable one, if it makes no impression on the minds of others who are equally honest, equally intelligent and who have heard the same evidence, with the same attention, with an equal desire to arrive at the truth and who have taken the same oath as jurors. On the other hand, jurors for a conviction ought seriously to ask themselves whether they may not reasonably doubt the correctness of a judgement that is not concurred in by other members of the jury and whether they should distrust the weight or adequacy of the evidence that fails to convince the minds of fellow jurors. With that, I now ask you to return to your deliberations with these thoughts in mind.”

Jurors are considering whether to find Clancy guilty of murdering her three young children.

The defense argues Clancy was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis and that a voice in her head told her to do it.

The prosecution said Clancy knew what she was doing and planned the killings, including that she wasn’t hearing a voice at the time.

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